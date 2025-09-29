Takeda To Develop Synsorb E coli Drug

Canadian company Synsorb Biotech has granted exclusive rights for one of its key products, Synsorb Pk for the treatment of Escherichia coli infections, to Japan's Takeda Chemical Industries.
Under the terms of the deal, Takeda will pay Synsorb a license fee of $3 million plus milestone payments linked to progress, such as preclinical and clinical trials, and royalties on sales. Synsorb will produce the drug and sell it to Takeda, and both companies will have access to all clinical trial data.
At present, there are said to be no drugs to treat E coli infection, an epidemic of which hit Japan earlier this year, affecting 9,000-10,000 people of whom 12 died and 500 were hospitalized. The UK is currently suffering an outbreak of E coli 0157, in which 11 people have already died.
