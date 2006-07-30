Friday 22 November 2024

Takeover costs impact Schering AG's 1st-half 2006

30 July 2006

Schering AG says that its first-half 2006 net sales increased 11% on the comparable period last year, to 2.82 billion euros ($3.54 billion), causing operating profit to rise 20% to 559.0 million euros. However, the German drugmaker's net profit dropped 28% to 127.0 million euros due to costs related to its takeover by Bayer AG (Marketletters passim).

During the period, the firm's strong results were boosted by revenues from its top-selling products. Betaferon (interferon beta-1a), a multiple sclerosis drug, grew 17% to 481.0 million euros while Yasmin (drospirenone and ethinyl estradiol), jumped 33% to 351.0 million euros, to become the most successful oral contraceptive worldwide.

Sales within Schering's growing oncology business area increased 14% in the first six months of 2006. Net sales of Fludara (fludarabine), for B-cell chronic lymphocytic leukemia and Campath (alemtuzumab) used to treat leukemia, developed well with respective increases of above 20%, while net sales of the cancer drug Bonefos (clodronate) rose 20%. Additionally, turnover of the intrauterine delivery system, Mirena, grew 26%. During the period, Latin America and Canada represented Schering's best-performing territories with a 24% sales rise, followed by the Asia/Pacific Region at a 20% increase, while US sales grew 14%.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK



Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Alloy and Takeda team up on CAR-T cell platform
Biotechnology
Alloy and Takeda team up on CAR-T cell platform
21 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Eisai announces launch of Rozebalamin and Tasfygo
21 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Merck: a relentless pursuit of the best outcomes for the entire MS community
21 November 2024
Biotechnology
Cidara to raise up to $105 million in private placement
21 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Novartis upgrades mid-term guidance; buys Kate Thera
21 November 2024
Biotechnology
FDA approves Jazz’s Ziihera for HER2+ biliary tract cancer
21 November 2024
Biotechnology
Lilly and Laekna team up on novel obesity drugs
21 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A Dutch clinical-stage company focused on the research and development of transformative therapies for cardio-metabolic diseases.






Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze