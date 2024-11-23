Tallinna Revises Profit Forecast

- Estonian drug producer Tallinna has revised upwards its profitforecast for 1997 from 38.5 million kroons ($3 million) to 48.1 million kroons, reports the Baltic News Service. The company's sales target for 1997 has been increased to 232 million kroons from 200 million kroons. In 1996, net profits were 27 million kroons and turnover was 159.8 million kroons. News that Russia was scheduled to reduce the import duty on exports to that country from 20% to just 0.15% starting in June has boosted the firm.
