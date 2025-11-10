Tamoxifen cancer trials

- With the intent of enrolling 20,000 women, the world's largest cancer trial has begun in the UK. Tamoxifen, which is manufactured by the UK's Zeneca, will be administered to patients who have had breast cancer to assess if the drug's preventative benefits outweigh side effects when taken for periods longer than two years. In previous trials, tamoxifen has been shown to delay recurrence of malignancy and increase a cancer victim's chances of surviving for 10 years from 45% to 51%. However, there is evidence that taking tamoxifen for long periods of time may increase the risk of endometrial and liver cancer.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze