Tamoxifen cancer trials

- With the intent of enrolling 20,000 women, the world's largest cancer trial has begun in the UK. Tamoxifen, which is manufactured by the UK's Zeneca, will be administered to patients who have had breast cancer to assess if the drug's preventative benefits outweigh side effects when taken for periods longer than two years. In previous trials, tamoxifen has been shown to delay recurrence of malignancy and increase a cancer victim's chances of surviving for 10 years from 45% to 51%. However, there is evidence that taking tamoxifen for long periods of time may increase the risk of endometrial and liver cancer.