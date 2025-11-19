Wednesday 19 November 2025

TAMOXIFEN LABEL CHANGE IN USA

17 April 1994

The US Food and Drug Administration has upgraded the warnings section in the labeling and package inserts for the anticancer drug tamoxifen (Zeneca's Nolvadex), to include a statement that while the drug is an effective agent for reducing the recurrence of breast cancer, it also increases a woman's chance of developing uterine cancer.

Zeneca has sent letters to 380,000 doctors and other health care professionals informing them of the change to the insert and warning.

The FDA said that breast cancer patients should not stop taking the drug because the benefits clearly outweigh the risks in this population. However, the agency cautioned that women who are taking the drug or who have taken it in the past should be careful about having gynecological checkups and watching for the symptoms of uterine cancer. David Kessler, FDA Commissioner, commented that the drug is a valuable treatment for breast cancer but women must recognize that there are side effects.

