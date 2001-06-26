Sunday 11 May 2025

Tamro acquires Latvian companies

26 June 2001

Tamro of Finland has acquired the business operations of the Latviancompanies Hansa Pharma Balticum, a pharmaceutical wholesaler, and its sister firm Hansa Pharma, one of the biggest pharmacy chains in the country. Aggregate net sales of the two companies in 2000 were 22 million euros ($18.9 million).

Tamro said that the acquisition "strengthens its position as the leading pharmaceutical wholesaler in Latvia." Its share of the country's market will grow from the present 20% to around 27%. Bjorn Mattila, managing director for the group's operations in the Baltic States and Russia, said that the deal ensures future competitiveness, adding that "we can offer to all our pharmacy clients a broader variety of products and in that way further improve our services."

