Tamro buys pharmacy chain Vogne

Finland-headquartered drug wholesaler Tamro has signed an agreement to acquire the Lithuanian pharmacy chain Vogne, which has 13 pharmacies and 63 employees in the north west of the country. The purchase also includes Vogne's wholly-owned Vaistine chain of pharmacies but financial details are not disclosed.

Tamro Group chief executive Jo Lanmoen said that this acquisition fits into the company's overall strategy to make investments that complement its core business of pharmaceutical wholesaling, noting that, "last year, we strengthened our position in the fiercely-competed Lithuanian market by acquiring two pharmacy chains - Farmacijo Projektai and Ortopharma. We will continue to invest in retail trade to secure and improve our position in pharmaceutical supply."