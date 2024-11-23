Tamro Expands Russian Activities

Finnish group Tamro has expanded its activities in northwest Russia byopening a distribution centre in Petrozavodsk, the capital of the Republic of Karelia. The center, which cost 1 million markka ($189,800) to renovate, started operations in June, and is approaching sales of 500,000 markka per month. Tamro expects revenues to double or even triple next year.
