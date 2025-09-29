Tamro First Quarter Sales

- Finland's Tamro Group reports sales of 4.09 billion markka ($858.7 million) for the four months January to April, 1996, an increase of 21% on the like, 1995 period. Sales of the pharma distribution division were 3.81 billion markka, up 21%. Sales of the hospital and laboratory division amounted to 162 million markka, up 18%. Meantime, Apoteks-bolaget AB of Sweden says it has sold 18 million Tamro shares, which brings its stake in Tamro down to 25.1% from 45.5%.
