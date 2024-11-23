Tamro Group: First-Half 1997 Sales

- Tamro Group's sales were 6.14 billion Finnish markka ($1.12billion) for the year to June 1997, down 2% on the first six months of 1996. Sales in Sweden dropped 12% to 5.2 billion kroner ($665 million), while sales in Finland rose 11% to 1.80 billion markka. Norwegian sales were up 148% to 209 million kroner ($24.5 million). Sales in the Baltic States and Northwest Russia were 149 million markka, up 80%.
