Tamro Group's Nordic Expansion

- The Tamro Group's hospital and laboratory division is expanding in the Nordic countries and growing in the pharmaceutical distribution area. The recent acquisition of Helgar & Co A/S, a Norwegian company, has strengthened the position of the Tamro group Swedish AB Labassco unit. Labassco bought all Helgar & Co's capital stock, whose laboratory products market share in Norway is nearly 10%. Meantime, Tamro's joint-venture company based in St Petersburg, Pharm Tamda 77, has opened a new bonded warehouse and a distribution warehouse in the city.
