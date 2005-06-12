Tamro's 1st-qtr profits rise 34%, maintains 51% dominance of Nordic pharma wholesale market

Tamro, the northern European pharmaceutical wholesaler operating in the Nordic countries and Baltic States, says that its first-quarter net sales rose 8% on the previous year, reaching 1.17 billion euros ($1.43 billion), reflecting strong sales growth in Finland and Norway, and augmented by parallel imports and sales of generics in Sweden.
The firm, which commands around 51% of pharmaceutical wholesaling in the Nordic territories, has changed its accounting year to end January 31, so the current results for February to April are comparable to last year's January-March period.
The group's operating profit jumped 34% on first-quarter 2004 to 25.0 million euros, as the margin improved 2.1%. According to Tamro, this reflects improved operating efficiency, as well as increased sales. Ordinary profits before tax also rose 34% and net profit stood at 17.0 million euros.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products.
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
