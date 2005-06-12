Tamro's 1st-qtr profits rise 34%, maintains 51% dominance of Nordic pharma wholesale market

Tamro, the northern European pharmaceutical wholesaler operating in the Nordic countries and Baltic States, says that its first-quarter net sales rose 8% on the previous year, reaching 1.17 billion euros ($1.43 billion), reflecting strong sales growth in Finland and Norway, and augmented by parallel imports and sales of generics in Sweden.

The firm, which commands around 51% of pharmaceutical wholesaling in the Nordic territories, has changed its accounting year to end January 31, so the current results for February to April are comparable to last year's January-March period.

The group's operating profit jumped 34% on first-quarter 2004 to 25.0 million euros, as the margin improved 2.1%. According to Tamro, this reflects improved operating efficiency, as well as increased sales. Ordinary profits before tax also rose 34% and net profit stood at 17.0 million euros.