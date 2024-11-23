Tamsulosin Launches

Yamanouchi has launched its alpha-1 blocker tamsulosin in the UK as Flomax MR and in Denmark and Finland as Omnic, for benign prostatic hypertrophy. It is also available in Japan and Holland. The UK National Health Service price is L23.90 ($36.67) for a month's supply, while the ex-wholesaler price in Denmark is 238 kroner ($40.15) and in Finland is 172 markka ($36.53).
