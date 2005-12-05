Tanabe sees 1% sales dip in fiscal half-year

Japanese drugmaker Tanabe has reported sales of 83.5 billion yen ($699.2 million), a 1.1% decline on the comparable period of the previous year, which did, however, beat its own forecasts of 82.5 billion yen.

The slide in revenues was largely due to a 10.8% drop in income from its mainstay antihypertensive drug Tanatril (imidapril) to 6.7 billion yen, and an increase in R&D expenses.

Domestic revenues from the calcium blocker Herbesser (diltiazem) fell 4.5% to 7.2 billion yen, while Ceredist (taltirelin), a treatment for spinocerebellar degeneration, grossed 6.9 billion yen, up 6.2%. Gastritis drug Gastrom (ecabet) rose 5.4% to 3.2 billion yen and sales of anti-allergy drug Tallion (bepotastine) surged 34.9% to 3.4 billion yen, benefitting from a rise in pollen allergy in early 2005, the firm noted.