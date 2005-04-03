Tanabe Seiyaku to set up new production firm

Japanese drugmaker Tanabe Seiyaku has announced plans to establish a production company as of October 1, by spinning-off its Onoda plant located in Yamagouchi Prefecture into a separate unit. To be capitalized at 100.0 million yen ($959,000), the new firm will manufacture drugs for Tanabe as well as other pharmaceutical groups. Through this reorganization, Tanabe says it expects to bolster its cost competitiveness while improving its production technologies.
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