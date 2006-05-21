Tanabe to enter generics market

Japan's Tanabe Seiyaku is to enter the generic drugs market, the company revealed in its new mid-term management plan this month, entitled Change TANABE 2010 (fiscal years 2006 to 2010) .

With the backdrop of promotion policies for the use of generic drugs by the Japanese Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare, the company has determined to enter the generics market, but has not decided on which therapeutic sectors to focus and whether it will produce generic drugs by itself, or if it will license these from third-party manufacturers. However, the company said that it wants to market such products under the Tanabe brand name. The firm has been discussing this matter since February in order to make an entry into the generic drugs market within around a year.

