Tanabe To Expand Partnering Efforts

Tanabe Seiyaku of Japan says it is to expand significantly partnering efforts with US pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies. To identify emerging and promising pharmaceutical technologies, Tanabe is enhancing licensing and information gathering activities in the USA, it said.
To advance its globalization strategies, "we must seek out and participate in deals where there is some of the most advanced pharmaceutical research in the world," said Motohiro Yamasaki, general manager of Tanabe's licensing division.
The firm has also streamlined its six distribution, administration and research related subsidiaries into three firms effective April 1.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze