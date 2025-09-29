Tanabe To Expand Partnering Efforts

Tanabe Seiyaku of Japan says it is to expand significantly partnering efforts with US pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies. To identify emerging and promising pharmaceutical technologies, Tanabe is enhancing licensing and information gathering activities in the USA, it said.

To advance its globalization strategies, "we must seek out and participate in deals where there is some of the most advanced pharmaceutical research in the world," said Motohiro Yamasaki, general manager of Tanabe's licensing division.

The firm has also streamlined its six distribution, administration and research related subsidiaries into three firms effective April 1.