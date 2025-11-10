Tanox' MAb For Hay Fever

The results of Tanox Biosystems' Phase II trial of CGP 51901 in hay fever show that the drug reduces the severity and duration of nasal symptoms compared to placebo. The data were presented at the American College of Allergy, Asthma and Immunology in Dallas, Texas, last week. Patients on CGP 51901 also required less rescue medication. The drug, an anti-IgE chimeric monoclonal antibody, is being codeveloped by Tanox and Ciba.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze