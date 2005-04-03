Tanox receives portfolio of tissue factor antagonists from Sundol

US drugmaker Tanox will receive a portfolio of tissue factor antagonists from privately-held pharmaceutical firm Sunol Molecular. Under the terms of the agreement, the former company will receive all of the latter's anti-tissue factor monoclonal antibodies, and related technologies, plus intellectual properties in addition to non-exclusive protein expression expertise. In return, Tanox will issue 800,000 shares of its common stock and pay $6.0 million. Also, as part of the move, Tanox will acquire Sunol's lead candidate cH36, to be renamed TNX-832, an anti-tissue MAb now in a Phase I/II trial for acute lung injury and acute respiratory distress syndrome.
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