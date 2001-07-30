Sunday 6 April 2025

Tanox to consolidate research centers

30 July 2001

Tanox, which along with partners Novartis and Genentech suffered arecent blow when the US Food and Drug Administration requested more information concerning the asthma treatment Xolair (omalizumab; Marketletter July 16), says it has consolidated its research operations to the company's headquarters atHouston, Texas.

The firm is consolidating its Taiwan, Dutch and US operations to the Houston site to cut costs. Nancy Chang, Tanox' chief executive, said the move "will enhance the company's capability to discover and develop products for commercialization," and went on to claim that "centralizing our research efforts and development programs is a key element of Tanox' strategy for reaching the next stage of its growth as a biopharmaceutical company.'' The firm has incurred an undisclosed restructuring charge in connection with the closure of its Amsterdam facility during the second quarter of 2001.

...adopts shareholder rights plan

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK



Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >


Today's issue

The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to April 4
Pharmaceutical
The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to April 4
6 April 2025
Pharmaceutical
New Medicare proposals will not cover obesity drugs
5 April 2025
Pharmaceutical
UK government and ABPI to speed up VPAG review
4 April 2025
Pharmaceutical
Vance Street expands offering with Irish acquisition
4 April 2025
Pharmaceutical
OncoZenge boosts regulatory team ahead of BupiZenge study
4 April 2025
Pharmaceutical
Neurocrine Biosciences appoints new chief medical officer
4 April 2025
Biotechnology
Edwin Moses to help guide Dark Blue into the clinic
4 April 2025

Company Spotlight

A clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing targeted protein modulation drugs designed to treat patients with hematologic malignancies and solid tumors.






Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze