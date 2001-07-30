Tanox to consolidate research centers

Tanox, which along with partners Novartis and Genentech suffered arecent blow when the US Food and Drug Administration requested more information concerning the asthma treatment Xolair (omalizumab; Marketletter July 16), says it has consolidated its research operations to the company's headquarters atHouston, Texas.
The firm is consolidating its Taiwan, Dutch and US operations to the Houston site to cut costs. Nancy Chang, Tanox' chief executive, said the move "will enhance the company's capability to discover and develop products for commercialization," and went on to claim that "centralizing our research efforts and development programs is a key element of Tanox' strategy for reaching the next stage of its growth as a biopharmaceutical company.'' The firm has incurred an undisclosed restructuring charge in connection with the closure of its Amsterdam facility during the second quarter of 2001.
