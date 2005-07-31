Tanzania: free ARVs

The government of Tanzania says it will supply 44,000 HIV/ AIDS patients with antiretroviral drugs by year-end. It currently provides the drugs free of charge to 21,000 patients, and raising the number 23,000 will cost an estimated $20.0 million. The government says it plans to provide free ARVs to up to 500,000 patients within five years.
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