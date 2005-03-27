Tanzania seeks 44,00 on ARVs by December

Tanzanian Health Minister Anna Abdalla has said that 4,000 HIV-infected people were being treated on the government's antiretroviral program at end-2004, at a cost of $2.0 million. It plans to increase this number to 44,000 by the end of this December and to reach 500,000 by 2008.
The Health Department has ordered ARVs worth $3.5 million for this year and has received the same amount from Canada to purchase more, Reuters reports her as saying.
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