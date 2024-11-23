Tanzanian Plant

The Arusha pharmaceutical plant in Tanzania, which ceased productionaround three years ago, requires an investment of 240 million Tanzanian shillings ($400,000) for refurbishment and machinery, according to Ramadhan Madibada, managing director of Pharmaceutical Investments Ltd, which holds 60% of the stock. The government holds the remaining 40%.

Refurbishment is due to start soon and should be completed in four months' time. After completion the plant will operate at 60% capacity initially.