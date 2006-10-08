TAP's to co-promote Novartis' Famvir in USA

The USA's TAP Pharmaceutical Products has entered into an agreement to co-promote Swiss drug major Novartis' Famvir (famciclovir), an oral antiviral prescription medication.

Under the terms of the deal, TAP, which is a joint venture between US health care group Abbott Laboratories and Japanese drug major Takeda, will be responsible for promoting Famvir to the obstetrician/gynecology medical community. The agent was most recently approved as a single-day treatment for recurrent genital herpes and for a single dose treatment for recurrent herpes labialis in otherwise healthy patients.

Famvir is the first and only oral antiviral approved to treat recurrent genital herpes with just a single day of therapy. The agent is also indicated for the suppression of recurrent genital herpes in otherwise healthy patients, for the treatment of recurrent herpes simplex virus infections in HIV-infected patients, and for the treatment of acute herpes zoster (shingles).