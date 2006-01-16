Saturday 8 November 2025

TAP terminates sub-license deal with Santarus

16 January 2006

Santarus, a US specialty drug firm focused on therapies for gastrointestinal diseases and disorders, says that it has received notice from TAP Pharmaceutical, pursuant to the terms of the sub-license agreement entered into in June 2002, that the latter is exercising its right to terminate the deal without cause, effective March 7, 60 days from the date of notice. Under the terms of the sub-license agreement, Santarus granted TAP the North American rights to develop, manufacture and sell products resulting from the use of the company's immediate-release proton pump inhibitor technology with lansoprazole, a PPI.

"Since the signing of the sub-license agreement in 2002, Santarus has made significant progress in the advancement of its immediate-release PPI technology. Today we are focused on preparing for the commercial launch, subject to receipt of regulatory approval, of Zegerid Capsules, an immediate-release formulation of the PPI omeprazole. We believe that offering a capsule with the same immediate-release technology that is currently available in Zegerid Powder for oral suspension will provide a convenient dosage form to further address the unmet needs of patients suffering from upper GI diseases and disorders. With the return of these technology rights, we now regain exclusive worldwide rights to the immediate-release PPI technology utilized in our Zegerid family of products," said Gerald Proehl, chief executive of Santarus.

Prior to the termination of the accord, Santarus received an $8.0 million upfront payment from TAP in July 2002 following the execution of the sub-license agreement and a $10.0 million milestone in February 2005 related to TAP achieving its first development goal.

