Tarceva sNDA filed with US FDA

Swiss drugmaker Roche, its majority-owned affiliate Genentech and fellow USA-based OSI Pharmaceuticals say that a supplemental New Drug Application has been submitted to the US Food and Drug Administration for Tarceva (erlotinib) plus gemcitabine chemotherapy for the treatment of advanced pancreatic cancer in treatment-naive patients.

Commenting on the submission, Hal Barron, Genentech's senior vice president of development, noted that "pancreatic cancer is difficult to treat and is a disease in which only 20% of patients survive one year after diagnosis. The improved survival observed in the Phase III trial that is the basis for this filing represents a potential treatment advance for both patients and physicians."

The filing is based on data from a pivotal, multicenter, randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled Phase III trial, which showed a statistically-significant 23.5% improvement in overall survival for patients receiving Tarceva plus gemcitabine compared to those in the gemcitabine/placebo arm. In addition, it was found that: 24% of participants receiving Tarceva/gemcitabine were alive after one year compared to 17% of the gemcitabine/placebo group; median survival was greater in the Tarceva group (6.4 months versus 5.9 months); and progression-free survival was also significantly improved, although virtually no difference in tumor response was recorded (9% vs 8%, respectively).