Targacept's TRIDMAC improves on Celexa

20 November 2006

North Carolina, USA-based Targacept presented encouraging data from a double-blind, placebo-controlled Phase II trial of mecamylamine HCl as an augmentation treatment for major depression. The 184-patient trial evaluated the effects of mecamylamine with Forest Laboratories' Celexa (citalopram), a treatment combination called TRIDMAC, in patients who did not respond adequately to Celexa montherapy.

On one of two primary endpoints in the trial, patients on the combination showed greater improvement on symptoms of depression, as measured by group mean change from baseline on the Hamilton Depression Rating Scale, than those on placebo with continued citalopram therapy. This result was statistically significant on an intent-to-treat basis (p=0.041) and showed a strong trend on a per protocol basis (p=0.059).

Joseph deBethizy, Targacept's chief executive, said: "our near-term objectives include defining plans for further development in our depression program following dialog with the Food and Drug Administration." He added that TRIDMAC was generally well-tolerated and Targacept intends to present full trial data soon at a scientific forum.

