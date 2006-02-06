Targeted Genetics focuses on development of anti-TNF drug

Seattle, USA-based Targeted Genetics says it intends to restructure its operations in an attempt to reduce expenses and realign resources behind its lead product candidate, tgAAC94. The drug, which is the firm's anti-tumor necrosis factor, is intended for the treatment of inflammatory arthritis.
The company adds that it will concentrate its resources on the identification of the most appropriate indication for the product. The restructuring has involved the loss of 26 members of staff from some of the firm's R&D groups.
President of the company, H. Stewart Parker, said that 2006 should see a reduction in expenditure compared with 2005. Mr Parker added that the firm planned to initiate several Phase I trials of tgAAC94 in a variety of patient groups at locations worldwide.
