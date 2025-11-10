Targeted Genetics Starts First IL-7 Delivery Trial In Cancer Patients

Targeted Genetics and the University of California at Los Angeles Medical Center have begun testing an interleukin-7-based melanoma vaccine in patients suffering from metastatic malignant melanoma. The study is thought to be the first to test delivery of IL-7 in humans.

The Phase I study is designed to evaluate the safety of IL-7-producing melanoma cells in humans, and may evaluate the potential of these cells to enhance tumor-specific immunity. In vivo experiments have shown that neoplastic cells which are genetically modified to produce IL-7 can stimulate an effective immune response against the cancer.

In the trial, patients' melanoma cells will be removed and mixed with a melanoma cell line that has been genetically modified with Targeted Genetics' IL-7/HyTK retroviral vector. The mixture of IL-7-producing cells and patient tumor cells are treated with radiation to prevent their growth, then injected back into patients to stimulate an antitumor immune response.