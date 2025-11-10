Targeted Genetics Starts Gaucher's Disease Gene Therapy Trial

Seattle, USA-based firms Targeted Genetics and CellPro have begun a clinical trial of a gene therapy for Gaucher's disease at the Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center. Gaucher's sufferers are missing a gene for glucocerebrosidase, an enzyme involved in lipid metabolism.

In the trial, peripheral blood will be collected from patients and stem cells will be harvested using CellPro's proprietary Ceprate SC system (Marketletters passim). These stem cells will be transfected using a Targeted Genetics' retroviral vector, carrying the glucocerebrosidase gene, and the modified cells will then be reinfused into the patient.

In the first instance, the trial will look only at the safety of the procedure and determine the extent to which the GC gene persists in the body. Patients will be monitored for side effects during and for several years after the infusions, according to Targeted Genetics.