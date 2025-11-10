Targeted Genetics: trials for gene delivery system

- Targeted Genetics of Seattle, USA, has begun clinical trials of its adeno-associated virus vector as a therapeutic gene delivery system, in collaboration with Johns Hopkins University. The trial is a landmark as it is the first to test AAV in humans. The vector will carry copies of the CFTR gene, which is mutated in patients with cystic fibrosis. Previous CFTR-based therapies have used adenoviral vectors, but these have resulted in side effects and an inadequate rate of gene expression. The importance of AAV as a delivery vector for genes is that it readily infects non-dividing cells (unlike retroviruses for example) and has no known pathological characteristics.
