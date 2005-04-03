Targretin: endpoints missed in NSCLC trials

USA-based drugmaker Ligand Pharmaceuticals saw its shares plunge 28.5% to close at $5.88 on March 28, as investors' confidence waned on the news that two pivotal Phase III studies of Targretin (bexarotene) capsules, under evaluation as a front-line combination therapy with standard chemotherapy for advanced non-small cell lung cancer, failed to meet their endpoints of improved overall survival and projected two-year survival.
SPIRIT I and II were designed to assess whether adding the drug, a selective retinoid X receptor modulator with proven efficacy as monotherapy in the treatment of cutaneous T-cell lymphoma, to front-line cisplatin/vinorelbine or carboplatin/paclitaxel chemotherapy extends the survival of patients with advanced NSCLC. However, no statistically-significant differences in primary or secondary endpoints in the intent-to-treat population were observed in either study, the firm said.
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