Targretin: endpoints missed in NSCLC trials

USA-based drugmaker Ligand Pharmaceuticals saw its shares plunge 28.5% to close at $5.88 on March 28, as investors' confidence waned on the news that two pivotal Phase III studies of Targretin (bexarotene) capsules, under evaluation as a front-line combination therapy with standard chemotherapy for advanced non-small cell lung cancer, failed to meet their endpoints of improved overall survival and projected two-year survival.

SPIRIT I and II were designed to assess whether adding the drug, a selective retinoid X receptor modulator with proven efficacy as monotherapy in the treatment of cutaneous T-cell lymphoma, to front-line cisplatin/vinorelbine or carboplatin/paclitaxel chemotherapy extends the survival of patients with advanced NSCLC. However, no statistically-significant differences in primary or secondary endpoints in the intent-to-treat population were observed in either study, the firm said.