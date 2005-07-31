Tax charges slice Merck & Co's 2nd-qtr income

New Jersey, USA-based drugmaker Merck & Co has reported a substantial drop in second-quarter 2005 earnings, primarily due to a tax charge hit of $640.0 million. The group saw its net income plummet to $720.6 million, or $0.33 per share, from $1.77 billion, or $0.79 a share, recorded for the year-earlier quarter.

Also holding back the group's performance for the period was the absence of sales from its COX-2 inhibitor Vioxx (rofecoxib), which was withdrawn from the market last year on safety concerns (Marketletters passim). Total turnover fell 9% for the quarter to $5.5 billion, as an 11% impact from the loss of Vioxx revenues was offset by other sales growth of 2%, the group noted.