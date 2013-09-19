Wednesday 17 June 2026

Tax system for French drug firms to change

19 September 2013

The current fiscal regime covering the French pharmaceutical industry is "complex, unstable and barely structured," according to the National  Assembly's task force for the evaluation and control of the Social  Security financing system (MECSS). Drugmakers face no fewer than 12  taxes, including value-added tax, which between them generate 1.1  billion euros ($1.70 billion) per year. The French drug industry  association (LEEM) claims the extra burden on drugmakers is worth about  5.5% of turnover, leaving aside levies that are made across all business  sectors.

The MECSS proposes the reform of the tax on drug companies' marketing  expenses in France, whose real impact they describe as "uncertain." The  task force also challenges the viability of the regulation under which a  tax is supposed to be levied if and when drug company sales pass a  certain level. The mechanism is rarely if ever applied in practice  because drugmakers prefer to work on the basis of framework agreements  with the government. The group also recommends some sort of  stabilization of the sales tax which currently varies from year to year.

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