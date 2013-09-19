Tax system for French drug firms to change

The current fiscal regime covering the French pharmaceutical industry is "complex, unstable and barely structured," according to the National Assembly's task force for the evaluation and control of the Social Security financing system (MECSS). Drugmakers face no fewer than 12 taxes, including value-added tax, which between them generate 1.1 billion euros ($1.70 billion) per year. The French drug industry association (LEEM) claims the extra burden on drugmakers is worth about 5.5% of turnover, leaving aside levies that are made across all business sectors.

The MECSS proposes the reform of the tax on drug companies' marketing expenses in France, whose real impact they describe as "uncertain." The task force also challenges the viability of the regulation under which a tax is supposed to be levied if and when drug company sales pass a certain level. The mechanism is rarely if ever applied in practice because drugmakers prefer to work on the basis of framework agreements with the government. The group also recommends some sort of stabilization of the sales tax which currently varies from year to year.