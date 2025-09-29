Taxotere Cleared For Marketing In USA

Rhone-Poulenc Rorer has received clearance from the US Food and Drug Administration to market its anticancer drug Taxotere (docetaxel) as a second-line treatment after anthracyclines for patients with locally-advanced or metastatic breast cancer.

The approval comes 18 months after the drug was first turned down by the FDA's Oncologic Drugs Advisory Committee, and six months after the ODAC reversed its earlier decision (Marketletter October 23, 1995). The USA is an important market for Taxotere; each year 183,000 new cases are diagnosed, and although many women are successfully treated, 50% will eventually relapse, often with metastatic disease.

Analysts have estimated that Taxotere could achieve 1998 sales of around $300 million. A comparative trial of Taxotere with competitor drug Taxol (paclitaxel) from Bristol-Myers Squibb is due to generate data by mid-to-late 1997.