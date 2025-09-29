Taxotere Cleared For Marketing In USA

Rhone-Poulenc Rorer has received clearance from the US Food and Drug Administration to market its anticancer drug Taxotere (docetaxel) as a second-line treatment after anthracyclines for patients with locally-advanced or metastatic breast cancer.
The approval comes 18 months after the drug was first turned down by the FDA's Oncologic Drugs Advisory Committee, and six months after the ODAC reversed its earlier decision (Marketletter October 23, 1995). The USA is an important market for Taxotere; each year 183,000 new cases are diagnosed, and although many women are successfully treated, 50% will eventually relapse, often with metastatic disease.
Analysts have estimated that Taxotere could achieve 1998 sales of around $300 million. A comparative trial of Taxotere with competitor drug Taxol (paclitaxel) from Bristol-Myers Squibb is due to generate data by mid-to-late 1997.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze