Monday 10 November 2025

Taxotere Gets EU-Wide Approval For Breast Cancer

4 December 1995

Rhone-Poulenc Rorer's taxane anticancer drug Taxotere (docetaxel) has now been granted approval across the European Union by the European Medicines Evaluation Agency, and becomes the second drug, and first first cancer drug, to complete the EMEA's new centralized review procedure.

Taxotere is approved as a second-line treatment for patients with locally-advanced or metastatic breast cancer, who are unresponsive or have relapsed after at least one round of chemotherapy with an anthracycline-based regimen. The drug has now been registered in more than 20 countries and launches in the EU are expected early next year. R-PR has also received an approvable letter in the USA for Taxotere in this indication.

The company is not prepared to divulge its own sales expectations for the drug, but the other taxane drug on the market, Bristol-Myers Squibb's Taxol (paclitaxel), made sales of $340 million in 1994, at a time when it was indicated in most markets for just ovarian cancer - it is now also available in several markets for breast cancer. The price of Taxotere will likely be equivalent to that of Taxol, said R-PR.

