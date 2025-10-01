Taxotere Study Looks At Operable Breast Cancer

A new trial to be conducted by Rhone-Poulenc Rorer and the US National Surgical Adjuvant Breast and Bowel Project is to look at whether Taxotere (docetaxel) can improve disease-free survival time and extend survival in women with operable breast cancer. The NSABP hopes to improve on outcomes in the preoperative setting. Prior NSABP trials have shown the usefulness of giving chemotherapy to reduce tumor mass and allow women to opt for lumpectomy rather than mastectomy. A total of 1,500 women will be enrolled into the new study, which will study Taxotere's role with standard chemotherapy and surgery.