Taxus stent registry completes first-stage enrollment

USA-based Angiotech Pharmaceuticals' corporate partner Boston Scientific says that it has completed enrollment in the transitional phase of the world's largest drug-eluting stent registry.
The OLYMPIA registry plans to enroll more than 30,000 patients at more than 600 centers across the globe and is designed to collect and analyze "real-world" clinical outcomes data for Boston's next-generation TAXUS Liberte paclitaxel-eluting stent system in the treatment of patients with coronary artery disease in markets where the product is commercially available.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze