Taxus stent registry completes first-stage enrollment

USA-based Angiotech Pharmaceuticals' corporate partner Boston Scientific says that it has completed enrollment in the transitional phase of the world's largest drug-eluting stent registry.

The OLYMPIA registry plans to enroll more than 30,000 patients at more than 600 centers across the globe and is designed to collect and analyze "real-world" clinical outcomes data for Boston's next-generation TAXUS Liberte paclitaxel-eluting stent system in the treatment of patients with coronary artery disease in markets where the product is commercially available.