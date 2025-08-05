TCG Labs Soleil

A venture‑biotech firm headquartered in South San Francisco, established in collaboration with venture capital firm The Column Group in 2024.

It combines TCG Labs (investment) with Soleil (in-house R&D) to incubate and develop single-asset therapeutic companies through clinical proof of concept.

In July 2025, the firm raised an additional $400 million, bringing its total capital to ~$800 million. The new funding will support global expansion—including a new R&D site in Shanghai—and accelerate early-stage development across its portfolio.

Soleil has launched over ten portfolio companies to date, focused on high-potential programs in oncology, immunology, and cardiometabolism. In May 2025, its company Juri Biosciences licensed a KLK2×CD3 bispecific T-cell engager from EpimAb for metastatic prostate cancer in a deal worth up to $210 million.

The firm is led by CEO Jin-Long Chen, Ph.D., with managing partners Peter Svennilson and Tim Kutzkey. Its scientific advisory board is chaired by David Goeddel, Ph.D.