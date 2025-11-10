Teijin Breaks Links With Fujisawa

Japanese chemical company Teijin Ltd is to end its commission-sale arrangement with Fujisawa Pharmaceuticals and market drugs through its own nationwide sales network, commencing October 1996. According to a report in The Nikkei Weekly, about 90 sales staff will move from Fujisawa to Teijin next May, to increase the sales staff at the chemical firm to around 500.
Teijin has said it is planning to set up a sales network comprising 11 branches and 24 offices. It is also aiming to become a comprehensive pharmaceutical company, ranging from R&D through to production and marketing.
