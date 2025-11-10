Teikoku Hormone first-half results

- Teikoku Hormone achieved turnover in the first half of the current fiscal year of 12 billion yen, up 4.7%. Operating profits were 1.5 billion yen, ahead 37.1%, current profits grew 32.5% to 1.67 billion yen, and net profits advanced 39.7% to 668 million yen. The improvement was attributed to expanding sales of Altat (roxatidine), an antiulcerant, and steady sales of Prostal (chlormadinon). It was noted that the current profits were aided by the completion of an animal research building in August and lower personnel costs. The forecast for the full year includes total sales of 24.2 billion yen, operating profits of 3 billion yen, current profits of 3.2 billion yen, and net profits of 1.2 billion yen. Earnings per share for the year are expected to be 51.8 yen.
