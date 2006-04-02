Telbivudine performs well in hep B trial

Swiss drug major Novartis says that the results of a Chinese Phase III trial of its developmental nucleoside analog telbivudine, used in the treatment of chronic hepatitis B, show superior antiviral and clinical efficacy in the patient group assessed to the currently-available treatment lamivudine. The findings were presented at a recent meeting of the International Liver Congress in Shanghai by Jinlin Hou, director of the Hepatology Unit and Department of Infectious Diseases at Nanfang Hospital, Southern Medical University, Guangzhou, China.

The trial, which is ongoing, is a randomized, double-blind, double-dummy assessment of 24-month telbivudine therapy in comparison with lamivudine in the treatment of 332 Chinese adults with chronic hepatitis B. The results after one year show that telbivudine significantly reduces viral load by 6.22 log10, versus the 5.4 log10 reduction produced with lamivudine therapy (p=0.0004). The study also revealed that 70% of telbivudine-treated patients achieved undetectable virus levels in comparison with 43% of those given lamivudine.

In addition, more of the study subjects who received the Novartis drug achieved normalization of liver enzymes than the lamivudine-treated cohort (89% and 76%, respectively). The research group also added that, after one year of the program, the drug's safety profile closely resembles that of lamivudine and is also in line with the results of the earlier GLOBE Phase III clinical study (Marketletter January 9). The rate of adverse events was low and similar between telbivudine and lamivudine, but included cases of nasopharyngitis, upper respiratory tract infection and fatigue, it noted.