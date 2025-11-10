Monday 10 November 2025

"Tell Seniors Medicare Is In Trouble," US Congress Urged

2 July 1995

The US Congress should require the Health Care Financing Administration to mail notices to senior and disabled citizens that Medicare is in financial trouble, and that the hospitalization program could face bankruptcy as early as 2002, says a report from the Heritage Foundation, adding that Medicare needs both short-term and long-term changes.

The elderly must be told their Part B payments cover only a quarter of the costs and that their children and grandchildren will pay for the rest with their taxes, says the conservative think tank. Without reform, billions extra in taxes will have to be collected or diverted from other programs. Medicare provides a false sense of security, and Congress must educate people about the problem's true dimensions, including the potential tax burden facing working people if action is not taken.

Heritage would shore up Medicare finances primarily by converting it into a voucher program similar to the health plan for federal employees and retirees. The bureaucratic, standardized structure of today's Medicare must be replaced with consumer choice among competing plans offering different benefits, it says.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK





More ones to watch >




Today's issue

The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to November 7
Biotechnology
The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to November 7
9 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
Metsera bidding war over, with Pfizer the winner
8 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
MHRA broadens Pfizer Abrysvo licence to include RSV disease prevention
8 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
Pelthos acquires Xepi and closes financing
7 November 2025
Biotechnology
New FDA approval for J&J’s Darzalex Faspro in HR-SMM
7 November 2025
Biotechnology
Genmab beats estimates and maintains portfolio progress
7 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
New data on Bayer’s Kerendia for type 1 diabetes and CKD
7 November 2025

Company Spotlight

BioHaven
A biopharma company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of life-changing treatments in key therapeutic areas, including immunology, neuroscience, and oncology.




Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze