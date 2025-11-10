"Tell Seniors Medicare Is In Trouble," US Congress Urged

The US Congress should require the Health Care Financing Administration to mail notices to senior and disabled citizens that Medicare is in financial trouble, and that the hospitalization program could face bankruptcy as early as 2002, says a report from the Heritage Foundation, adding that Medicare needs both short-term and long-term changes.
The elderly must be told their Part B payments cover only a quarter of the costs and that their children and grandchildren will pay for the rest with their taxes, says the conservative think tank. Without reform, billions extra in taxes will have to be collected or diverted from other programs. Medicare provides a false sense of security, and Congress must educate people about the problem's true dimensions, including the potential tax burden facing working people if action is not taken.
Heritage would shore up Medicare finances primarily by converting it into a voucher program similar to the health plan for federal employees and retirees. The bureaucratic, standardized structure of today's Medicare must be replaced with consumer choice among competing plans offering different benefits, it says.
