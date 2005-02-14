Temporary suspension of acetylsalicylic acid increases risk of stroke

German drugmaker Bayer Healthcare says that a recent study conducted by Switzerland's Lausanne University has revealed that patients who regularly take acetylsalicylic acid (such as Bayer's Aspirin protect) following stroke are three times more likely to suffer another if their intake of this agent is temporarily interrupted.

Results from a controlled, retrospective evaluation of 618 patients also revealed that repeat strokes typically occur eight-10 days following temporary suspension of acetylsalicylic acid, such as in preparation for an operation.