Temporary suspension of acetylsalicylic acid increases risk of stroke

German drugmaker Bayer Healthcare says that a recent study conducted by Switzerland's Lausanne University has revealed that patients who regularly take acetylsalicylic acid (such as Bayer's Aspirin protect) following stroke are three times more likely to suffer another if their intake of this agent is temporarily interrupted.
Results from a controlled, retrospective evaluation of 618 patients also revealed that repeat strokes typically occur eight-10 days following temporary suspension of acetylsalicylic acid, such as in preparation for an operation.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
| Headless Content Management with Blaze