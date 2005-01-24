Tenetative US appro for Mylan's oxybutynin

US generics firm Mylan Laboratories says that the US Food and Drug Administration has granted tentative approval for its Abbreviated New Drug Applications for oxybutynin chloride extended-release tablets, 5mg and 10mg, the generic version of Alza Corp's Ditropan XL.

Mylan believes it is the first generic drug company to file ANDAs with the FDA for 5mg and 10mg Ditropan XL and, as such, the company may be eligible for 180 days of market exclusivity.