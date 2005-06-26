Tensions ease after Italian drug price talks

Concerns over the Italian Health Ministry's proposal to cut the prices of non-reimbursable and over-the-counter drugs (Marketletter June 13) have eased, following a lengthy series of detailed negotiations between the Ministry and the pharmacy association, Federfarma.

During the talks, pharmacy representatives had expressed misgivings over the policy of singling-out particular market segments for the application of reductions. For its part, the Ministry explained the technical reasons that made any further generic price reductions impracticable, as well as potential infringements of national and European law.

Both sides agreed to collaborate fully in putting the new regulations into practice while acting to resolve a number of outstanding issues presented by the pharmacists, including late payments, the function of direct drug distribution, changes in pricing categories of reimbursable medicines and the problems of rural pharmacies.