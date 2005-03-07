Tentative FDA appro for Ranbaxy's donepezil

The US Food and Drug Administration has issued a tentative approval for donepezil hydrochloride to Ranbaxy Laboratories of India. Donepezil is Japanese drugmaker Eisai's branded medicine Aricept.
The tentative approval by the FDA does not authorize Ranbaxy to sell and market donepezil before the expiry of Eisai's product patent. The Japanese drugmaker's donepezil will be protected at least until its product patent expiry in November 2010 and, Ranbaxy notes, the tentative approval will not be final before that date.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze