Tentative FDA appro for Ranbaxy's donepezil

The US Food and Drug Administration has issued a tentative approval for donepezil hydrochloride to Ranbaxy Laboratories of India. Donepezil is Japanese drugmaker Eisai's branded medicine Aricept.

The tentative approval by the FDA does not authorize Ranbaxy to sell and market donepezil before the expiry of Eisai's product patent. The Japanese drugmaker's donepezil will be protected at least until its product patent expiry in November 2010 and, Ranbaxy notes, the tentative approval will not be final before that date.