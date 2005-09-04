Tentative FDA OK for Perrigo's Glimeripiride

Perrigo, the world's largest manufacturer of over-the-counter pharmaceutical and nutritional products, says that, through a partnership with fellow US firm InvaGen Pharmaceuticals, it has received tentative approval from the US Food and Drug Administration to market tablets of the diabetes drug glimepiride, in 1mg, 2mg and 4mg strengths. Final approval is anticipated upon brand patent expiration on October 6.

The product is the therapeutic equivalent to Aventis' Amaryl tablets, 1mg, 2mg and 4mg, and annual sales for the brand totaled approximately $350.0 million.