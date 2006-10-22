Tentative FDA OK for Teva's risperidone

Israel-headquartered Teva Pharmaceutical Industries says that the US Food and Drug Administration has granted tentative approval for its Abbreviated New Drug Application to market a generic version of Janssen's Risperdal (risperidone) oral solution, 1mg/mL.
Final approval is expected on the expiry of patent protection for the brand product on December 29, 2007, at which point Teva's product will be the AA-rated generic equivalent of Risperdal, which is indicated for treatment of schizophrenia and acute manic or mixed episodes associated with Bipolar I Disorder.
Annual brand product sales in the USA were around $66.0 million for the 12 months ended June 2006, based on IMS data quoted by Teva.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze