Tentative FDA OK for Teva's risperidone

Israel-headquartered Teva Pharmaceutical Industries says that the US Food and Drug Administration has granted tentative approval for its Abbreviated New Drug Application to market a generic version of Janssen's Risperdal (risperidone) oral solution, 1mg/mL.

Final approval is expected on the expiry of patent protection for the brand product on December 29, 2007, at which point Teva's product will be the AA-rated generic equivalent of Risperdal, which is indicated for treatment of schizophrenia and acute manic or mixed episodes associated with Bipolar I Disorder.

Annual brand product sales in the USA were around $66.0 million for the 12 months ended June 2006, based on IMS data quoted by Teva.