Tercica launches Increlex in USA

US drugmaker Tercica has launched its growth failure treatment Increlex (mecasermin (rDNA origin) injection), the only recombinant human insulin-like growth factor-1 replacement therapy indicated for the long-term treatment of growth failure in children with severe Primary IGF deficiency, a condition that affects approximately 6,000 children in the domestic market and approximately the same number in Europe.

The Brisbane, California-headquartered firm says that it is also preparing for a potential January 2007 launch of the agent in the Europe Union. According to Tercica, the product represents the first major innovation in treating children with short stature since recombinant human growth hormone was approved 20 years ago.